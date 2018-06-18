By Viciah Nasonh, MEC stringer

National Initiative for Civic Education Trust (NICE) over the weekend emphasized the need for the country’s media to be objective in reporting.

This is as days to the tripartite elections are getting close by each passing day to avoid misinforming the general public especially those in rural areas.

NICE Trust Civic Education officer Patrick Siwinda said journalists in the district are the powerful tools in disseminating news hence they must follow core principles of Journalism

Siwinda made the sentiments during the orientation meeting with journalists saying bad reporting incites violence and journalists should not be part and parcel for the forthcoming 2019 tripartite elections.

He observed that convincing people to go for the registration will be important task since a lot of people have National Registration IDs.

He said people in the past used to flock to register because of their curiosity to have the IDs, hence this time around various players have to find means of convincing people to go voting and media is a key for that.

Siwinda further said that a majority has lost interest in the voting for a number of reasons, but urged journalists to change the people’s mindset to concentrate on the positive of voting.

On 50:50 campaign, NICE Trust Civic Education officer Siwinda said as Dedza district they are trying to fight for women inclusion although he was quick to mention women’s negligence as the main factor contributing to failure for the battle.

Media forum chair person in Dedza Sothini Ndazi therefore lauded NICE for the timely training saying it has equipped journalists especially those who will be reporting on elections for the first time.