National Initiative for civic education (NICE) Trust signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the countries press clubs Bwaila press club of central region, Nyika press club of the North and Blantyre press club of Southern region.

The deal is expected to boost voter civic education and media capacity to reach to rural areas.Nice executive director Ollen Mwaluunju said the agreement is important as we head towards 2019 elections.

Mwaluunju explains; “What will happen is that we are going to identify areas of mutual interest and once we have identified will build up activities. For example, some of the members of the media do not have adequate skills in areas of good governance.

“So will train them, so that we can bring capacity, for them to have good understanding of those issues and report well on issues of elections and good governance.”

He added; “Also, nice has outreach structures. We will facilitate the media to our outreach structures, we have around 8000 volunteers where they can be sourcing information that the media can use as an outlet to the general public”.

Misa Malawi national governing council member Mandy Pondani commended nice for the deal.

“As MISA Malawi, we always remind our members that we remain responsible sources of information which is accurate and very vital to the development of the country. Will be there to push and remind our membership on their role in the initiatives to do with good governance and fair and credible election,” she said.