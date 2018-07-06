By Thokozani Solomon -MEC stringer

As the 2019 Tripartite Elections continue to dominate the talks among most people, the National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust has called on all female aspirants to wake up.

The sentiment was made in Ntcheu district which is one of the few districts in the country that do not have a female elective both at parliamentary and local government level.

Commenting on the situation during a district executive Committee (DEC) meeting in the district, NICE’s Civic Education Officer for the district, Alinafe Chikakuda, said it is very pathetic that women who make up a larger population in the district are not represented in parliament but worse still at the council level.

“Ntcheu district has 7 constituencies and 14 wards but has no female representation in all these. We can not continue to be a district with no female voice in parliament and at local government. Some problems in our communities are best known by women and so they can best be addressed by women as well”, she said.

Chikakuda further pledged that her office is ready to assist any female aspirant under the 50:50 campaign program.

As regard to her office’s preparedness for the 2019 pools, Chikakuda said her office is geared to use what the Trust calls 360 degrees Civic and Voter Education model.

According to Chikakuda, 360%CVE model involves the use of all communication channels in order to mobilise the communities for a successful and peaceful 2019 pools.

Under this model, the trust is prepared to facilitate public political debates for aspiring MPs and Councillors, conduct competitions in sports and use threatre among others.

In a seperate interview, ntcheu District Commissioner, Smart Gwedemula urged political parties in the district both to consider fielding female candidates in one or two constituencies and Wards in the district.

Meanwhile, women rights activists have already engaged an extra gear in mobilising female aspirants to join hands and campaign for each other saying the 33seats representation in the august house of 193 members is not enough.