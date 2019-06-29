By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to ease the financial challenges towards hosting of the Malawi Sigma Tau International {STTI} conference, Nico Life Insurance and Pensions companies have jointly contributed MK 3.3 million to the Malawi College of Nursing for the course.

In an interview during the donation ceremony in Blantyre, Nico life insurance Chief executive officer {CEO} Erick Chapola said the contribution was one of the corporate social responsibilities the company is undertaken in the country.

“The country is facing so many challenges in the health sector. So we thought of taking this noble course towards helping the hosting of this forum so that the country can learn to offset the challenges from the research activities that these nurses have done in their respective countries,” said Chapola.

Chapola added: “the country will fast develop economically if only the corporate world join together in helping one another. We benefit a lot from nurses; they are our partners in business. This gesture will also strengthen our relationship and promote our brand name.”

Among others, Chapola says, the contribution was solely designated towards the procurement of the conference packages such as the bags.

Evelyn Chilemba, vice president for the worlds’ honorary society for the nurses, commended the companies for the kind gesture towards the conference.

The jovial Chilemba also called upon the corporate world to emulate what the companies have done in as far as facilitating the hosting of the forum.

“We are very thankful for this first kind of support from Nico. As KCN , we are geared to mobilize over MK 27 Million through participants registration fees and other sources but there is still a huge financial gap of Mk10 million of the total conference budget which needs to be filled, partly through financial assistance,” said Chilemba.

According to Chilemba, the conference is expected to draw a total of 400 participants from countries such as Malawi, Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland and United States of America among other confirmed countries..

Kamuzu College of Nursing {KCN} will for the first this year, host the Malawi Sigma Theta Tau International {STTTI} conference at Bingu International convention Centre in Lilongwe from August 14 to 16.

STTTI is an honorary of society of nursing meaning its main purpose is to recognize colleagues’ academic and /or professional achievement.