Nico Life, Nico pensions donate to Thyolo’s Kondanani Children’s home

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

NICO Life Insurance and its subsidiary company, NICO Pension services this week jointly donated assorted items to Kondanani Children’s home of Thyolo district.

Acting Business Development and Marketing Manager for Nico life insurance Nancy Bisika said the donation was made as a result of the staff member’s actions to live their values of professionalism and integrity.

“This is one way of our corporate social responsibility of giving back to the community,” Bisika said.

Bisika also said the staff were deeply moved and inspired with the children’s village hence the donation.

“ The staff in the spirit of promoting their values, fine each other when one does not live up to their values such as being late to internal meetings or attending to phones during meetings. This is also to encourage the kids to live by the values they are brought up with,” said Bisika.

The Client Relationship Manager for Nico Pensions Company Stella Phanga said the staff was eager to contribute to Kondanani Children’s Village being the company’s corporate partner.

Speaking on behalf of Kondanani children’s home, Cherie said she was happy to receive the timely gifts which she said she was fascinated to hear how the staff raised the funds.

“Frankly speaking, we are very thankful for the visit and happywith the story behind the donation. This will go along the way in motivating the children to work hard and be disciplined and professional like NICO Life and Pensions staff,” she said.

The donated items included maze flour, rice, cooking oil, washing powder and juice.

Nico life Insurance and Nico pensions services are also subsidiary companies of Nico Holdings plc.