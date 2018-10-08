Nico Holdings Limited (NHL) says its subsidiaries that were housed in Nico House in Blantyre, which was gutted by fire on Friday, have relocated to Umoyo House where they will be operating from today.

In an interview, Nico Life Insurance Company chief executive officer Eric Chapola said business is guaranteed to resume today following the new measures.

He said: “We have found alternative accommodation at Umoyo House so Nico Life, Nico General and Nico Pensions Limited will be trading from Umoyo House from Monday morning.”

The fire that razed Nico House started around 2pm on Friday and it took almost three hours for the fire brigade to extinguish it. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire, which started on the third floor of Nico House which lies at the corner of Haile Selassie Avenue and Stewart Street in the commercial city of Blantyre, is yet to be established.

The fire came a few days after four vehicles were razed by fire at the three-day Lake of Stars (Los) Arts and Culture Festival in Salima.

NHL is 34.24 percent owned by the public (Malawi and foreign), Nico Employees Trust (Malawi and foreign) own 1.1 percent, International Finance Corporation (IFC) has 11.65 percent, SEM 25.1 percent and Africap LLC owns 27.91 of the shares.

According to NHL corporate affairs manager Mbumba Mlia Ndasauka, the company will hold a press briefing today to provide details on the fire.