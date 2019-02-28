Atiku Abubakar has rejected the result as a “throwback to the jackboot era of military dictatorship”. Atiku Abubakar criticised what he called a “sham election” and has vowed to go to court.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the just-concluded presidential election is the worst in the history of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was re-elected in Saturday’s poll, insisted that it had been free and fair.

Delays and violence marred the run-up to the election but no independent observer has cited electoral fraud.

In the 1980s, Mr Buhari, 76, was one of several military rulers in Nigeria and this election marks the 20th anniversary of the return to civilian rule.

Mr Buhari got 15.2 million votes while Mr Abubakar received 11.3 million.

Buhari offers ‘inclusive govt’

However President-elect Muhammadu Buhari has called on his supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition, offering an ‘inclusive government’ to his defeated opponents.

“We will continue to engage all parties. Our government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open,” he said while receiving his election certificate.