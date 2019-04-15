Nigeria is hellish under your watch - Omotola tells Buhari and Osinbajo

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Nollywood star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has stated that the country Nigeria is hellish under the watch of President Buhari and VP Osinbajo.
Omotola also complained about the lack of circulation of money which is giving citizens a hard time.
She tweeted: The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @YOsibanjo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation,
“Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men will make this Country implode!!!It is Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere”.