Nigeria is hellish under your watch - Omotola tells Buhari and Osinbajo

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Nollywood star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has stated that the country Nigeria is hellish under the watch of President Buhari and VP Osinbajo.

According to Lailas News online, the Nollywood star actress made this known in a Terry in which she lamented the continuous killings going on in the country as recently witnessed in Zamfara State.

Omotola also complained about the lack of circulation of money which is giving citizens a hard time.

She tweeted: The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @YOsibanjo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation,

“Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men will make this Country implode!!!It is Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere”.