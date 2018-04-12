The Popular Nollywood Actress Patience Ozokwo who is widely known across Africa as Mama G took to her Instagram page to celebrate the birth of her 16th grandchild.

The actress who is popularly known for her role as a mother in law in most of her films couldn’t hide her excitement.

The actress shared the news on her IG page writing, “Come and join me sing halleluyah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style.

“Thank you God for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwor clan. You are loved unconditional #MamaG #PatienceOzokwor,”

The actress once revealed that she was forced into marriage at the age of 19. Mama Gee explained that her early marriage deprived her the chance of conjugal bliss.

She revealed that her mother wanted her to get married in time as she was from a polygamous home.

In an interview with a Ghanaian television station, RTV, she said, “It was not my decision to get married at 19. And if it’s not my decision it means I was forced into it.

“I was forced into it many years ago, and I did not see any reason my parents were forcing me as I was still young. And even at that age, I had so many suitors.

“You know when you come from a polygamous family and your mother is struggling for her own daughters to get married and this other one is also struggling for her own daughters to get married and when this one [suitor] came around and my mother said go and I could not make a choice. I was not allowed to make a choice. At the end, I had to obey my parents. I was not brought up to disobey them at all.” exited Ozokwor.

