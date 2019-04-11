The school, Morit International School, Ajegunle, devised the means to support low-income parents who are having difficulties in paying for their children’s education.

According to Lailas News, the program is made possible in a partnership with RecyclesPay Educational Project, an initiative of African Clean Up Initiative (ACI), an environmental non-governmental organisation in Lagos.

Wecyclers, the recycling company attached to the project comes to collect the plastic bottles after weighing what each parent brought, Sahara Reporters reports.

Proprietor of the school, Mr. Patrick Mbamara, described the RecyclesPay Educational Project a a welcome initiative: ‘It is helping to cushion the financial burden of parents in the school. We have a history of parents finding it difficult to pay each term school fees of N7, 500.

“The money from the PET bottles is not much but it balances for what the parents can pay. I and my staff are happy with this initiative. It has improved parents payment of school fees and it teaches the children how to manage their waste and promote a cleaner environment.”