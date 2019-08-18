LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A professional Nigerian banker has ended his life by suicide after leaving an emotional letter for his wife at home and making his decision known in a Facebook post.

Ibeakanma Onyechere, 46, took some poisonous substance on August 9, after he had announced to his Facebook friends his days are numbered.

‘light is getting dimmed’ he wrote on his timeline

Local media reports his wife had left for the market when he killed himself.

Before ending his life he took time to write a letter to his wife.

Read the emotional letter from below

“The best, that’s what I used to call you. Finally this is the end of my journey here on earth. The evil I have been battling with has succeeded in quenching the flame.

“You married a wrong man. You’re a good woman and you deserve the best. You need to be happy. You need to soar. Please take care of our princess Chinenyenwa.

“Tell her that I love her so much. Be peaceable with everyone though not gonna be easy. Tell my family not to harbor any resentment against you. You’re a blessing to us.

“That’s the wish of a dying man. Don’t cry for me but pray for me. I love you and chinenye so much. Good Bye My beloved.”

It is unclear now why he committed suicide.

Source: BrownGh.Com