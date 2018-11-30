A man accused of sleeping with his daughter was discovered at a school where he works as a security guard. (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

In Lagos, a 56-year-old man has been apprehended for sleeping with his daughter who is made to take contraceptives to avoid getting pregnant when they have sex.

According to reports the dad identified as Bello shares a room apartment with the victim.

The school where he works as a security guard reportedly allocated the space to him.

According to pulse.ng, he was soon exposed when the management gathered that he has been having sexual intercourse with his own child.

Bello is due to appear in court on Friday, November 30, 2018, according to more reports