Ayeni Adeyemi David

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Ayeni Adeyemi David, a consultant physician in Lagos, has died in horrific manner.

Local reports show that the doctor passed away while he was trying to save his electrocuted neighbour in Lagos, over the weekend.

According to reports, the doctor was home when he heard the cries for help.

He rushed out and intuitively tried to rescue his neighbour who suffered an electric shock.