By Grace Dzuwa

A woman who used various false identities to gain access to Nigeria’s presidential complex to allegedly run business scams has been arrested.

According to BBC, the secret service said Am in a Mohammed initially posed as Kogi states first lady to gain entry to the presidential Villa in the capital, Abuja.

She allegedly invited people to the Villa making them believe it was at the invitation of the president’s wife.

The spokesperson for Nigeria’s domestic spy agency known as the department of state security (DSS) Peter Afunanya, told the reporters that the scandle took place while the first lady Aisha Buhari was out of the country in November 2017.

Afunanya said that Alexander China Okafor, a wealthy business man who was invited to the presidential Villa by Ms Mohammed, accused her of defrauding him 150 m naira( $414,000, £323,000) over a property deal in the main city , Lago