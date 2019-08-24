Kidnap victim, Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike. Photo: Chidiebube Okeoma

IMO-(MaraviPost)-Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Emmanuel Maduwuike.

A source told our Correspondent on Friday that the victim, Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike, was abducted on Thursday while she was going home from Owerri, Imo State.

The source said the prelate’s wife was double-crossed at Ekemele by gunmen and was taken away to an unknown destination.

Another source, Emperror Iwuala, said that “wife of the Anglican bishop of Ikeduru Diocese Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike, was kidnapped on Thursday by unknown gunmen.”

“We need prayers for God’s intervention for the safety and freedom of the Lord’s handmaid.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed about the incident.

The Police spokesperson said that Mrs. Maduwuike’s abductors had yet to establish contacts with her family.

Source: punchng.com