A Commissioner and board member of Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ASOPADEC, Hon. Adiele Ekeke, has buried his two children the same day after they died alongside their mother, who is still in the mortuary, in an accident.

According to reports, the fatal motor accident occurred along Enugu-Okigwe express road, while the woman and her children were traveling.

Man buries his 2 children in a day, wife still in mortuarySpeaking over the death of his children and wife, Hon. Ekeke said :

“My brother too hard to believe, but it did happened. We’re on our way to Ohanku to bury my 2 children, my only son and first daughter. Their mother is still in mortuary”

Sir Don Ubani, Okwubunka Asa on behalf of Members of Ukwa Peoples’ Assembly conveyed their heart-felt condolences to Hon. Ekeke whom he describes as “brother and friend”, Igbere TV reports

“A Terrible Debilitating Knock! Sunday, 11th August, 2019.”“There are occurrences that are extremely difficult to mention, much more discuss.”

“Today; a Sunday and a day of worship, unfortunately, leaves us with one of such occurrences glaring before us.”

“An illustrious son of Ukwa Ethnic Nationality, Chief Adiele Ekeke, aka Adico, of Ohanku-Ndoki, in Ukwa-East and a Commissioner in Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission; ASOPADEC, is reported to have lost his family; wife and two children, in a ghastly motor accident, along Enugu-Okigwe express road.”

“Details may not be available as this post is being made but suffice it to say that it is a terrible loss.”

“On behalf of Members of Ukwa Peoples’ Assembly, I convey our heart-felt condolences to our brother and friend, Adico. May the souls of the faithful departed find peace and rest with God”.