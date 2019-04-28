LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said pop-star Davido is broke after the artiste paid as much as US$15million for radio airplay in the US.
She made the statement while reacting to a viral video of the singer riding a Uber.
According to Lailas News, Kemi mentioned that after paying the huge sum as Payola to various radio stations across the country, Davido could no longer afford to get a private car to take him home from the airport
She wrote:
Davido paid $15M to many US urban radio stations to play his songs on a 60 day media tour.This act is called #Payola. Ur songs are pushed so hard to land u on the charts.Regular artists don’t have to pay for radio play. He’s so broke now he took a Uber from the airport home.