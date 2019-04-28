LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said pop-star Davido is broke after the artiste paid as much as US$15million for radio airplay in the US.

She made the statement while reacting to a viral video of the singer riding a Uber.

Davido is broke after paying $15million to trend in US - Kemi Olunloyo lailasnews

According to Lailas News, Kemi mentioned that after paying the huge sum as Payola to various radio stations across the country, Davido could no longer afford to get a private car to take him home from the airport

She wrote:

Davido paid $15M to many US urban radio stations to play his songs on a 60 day media tour.
This act is called #Payola. Ur songs are pushed so hard to land u on the charts.
Regular artists don’t have to pay for radio play. He’s so broke now he took a Uber from the airport home.
