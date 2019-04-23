Buhari reacted through Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity

According to the presidential aide, it was unbecoming of a religious leader, like Mamza, to engage ”in an action that broke the old tradition of staying above politics”.

”In an action that broke the old tradition of staying above politics, the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Rt. Rev. Fr. Stephen Mamza delivered a homily in which he spoke angrily against President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as ‘sleeping on duty as Commander-in-Chief.’

”There is so much that has changed in the past three to four years in and around Yola, and the Catholic Church in particular that a true assessment would show that but for the Change Administration of President Buhari, things would have continued the way they were, or even get worse. These could not have happened if a Commander-in- Chief was asleep.”