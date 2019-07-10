LAGOS-(MaraviPos)-Elisha Abbo, the Nigerian senator involved in a fight in a sex shop in the capital, Abuja, refused to be placed under oath when he appeared before a panel set up by his fellow senators.

People invited to give evidence before senate committees in Nigeria are made to pledge that they will tell the truth before they are allowed to testify, but Mr Abbo refused.

Online newspaper Premium Times quotes him as saying: “This matter is in court. I cannot be talking in front of cameras when the matter is already in court. That’s sub-judice.”

This led to a shouting match between Mr Abbo and Oluremi Tinubu, a female senator on the panel.

Senator Abbo was seen in a viral video hitting a woman at a sex toy shop and has been charged with assault. He has said that the video had been “doctored” and that he had been hit first.