NIGERIAN STUDENT TESTIFIES TB JOSHUA’S PRAYERS HELPED HER GAIN ADMISSION TO OXFORD UNIVERSITY!

A Nigerian student in UK who gained admission into the prestigious Oxford University has acknowledged that the prayers of T.B. Joshua were instrumental to her academic breakthrough.

In a testimony shared on Joshua’s official Facebook Page followed by 3.5 million people, a young lady named Blessing Omorodion recounted how her mother visited the cleric’s Lagos-based Church in December 2018.

“I had recently applied to the University of Oxford to study medicine, so I asked her to pray about my application. The following Tuesday after she visited The SCOAN on Sunday, I received an email stating that I got an interview and, by the grace of God, I got an offer,” she recounted.

However, the academic requirements necessary to meet the offer were rigorous. “I was required to get at least an A* and 2 As in my A-levels exams, so I knew that I would need to pray and work hard to meet these conditions,” she explained.

In the run-up to her exams, Blessing explained that “things got really tough” but she found strength through praying along with Joshua via his television network Emmanuel TV and ministering ‘Morning Water’ from his church.

“The encouraging words of Prophet T.B. Joshua on Emmanuel TV helped me to maintain my faith,” she testified.

According to Miss Omorodion, she even surpassed her academic expectations in the ensuing exams.

“By the grace of God, I not only met my offer but exceeded it by getting 3 A*s in my Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology A levels,” Blessing ecstatically concluded.

Her academic institution Brampton Manor took to Twitter to celebrate her achievement, with Oxford University’s official Twitter feed retweeting the announcement of her successful admission.

An article published in UK’s Sun Newspaper highlighted Blessing’s remarkable achievement, revealing she only arrived in Britain aged 15 and could barely speak English at that time.

The University of Oxford, the oldest academic institution in the English-speaking world, is renowned as one of the world’s most prestigious universities and universally ranked among the best higher learning establishments worldwide.

T.B. Joshua equally sponsored a Nigerian student, Olayinka Oduwole, for a PhD in the same institute, investing over £100,000 (N44m) in her academic pursuits. She has since graduated and now engages in pioneering research into 5G technology at the University of Surrey.

Ihechukwu Njoku is a freelance journalist