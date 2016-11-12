LILONGWE – Nigerian pastor TB Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nations (SCOAN) has re-uploaded his prophecy of the victory of Hilary Clinton in the just concluded US presidential election. Once again another failed prophesy from the Flamboyant Nigerian preacher. It appears he went with the prevailing belief that Hillary was going to win.

“Ten days ago, I saw the new President of America with a narrow win. The new President will be facing several challenges over many issues, including: passing bills, attempts to possibly pass a vote of no confidence on the new President. The boat of the new President will be rocked.

“By the way, in order not to keep you in suspense, what I frankly saw is a woman.”

The Facebook post was removed on Wednesday following the backlash from Nigerians over the prophesy which turned out to be a lie. However, it now appears the preacher has reposted the obviously false revelation from GOD.

According to media reports in Nigeria, Prophet T.B Joshua’s social media department said that the post was “mistakenly removed and has been re-posted as such is not our policy”.

The acclaimed man of God came under heavy criticism following once again another FALSE prophecy regarding the winner of the United States election won by Business Tycoon Donald Trump.

1 John 4:1-6 Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. They are from the world; therefore, they speak from the world, and the world listens to them

False prophet TB Joshua.