LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A Nigerian student who is a student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has been reported to have been hospitalized after allegedly engaging in fasting and praying for 41 days.

The identified as Ikechukwu Oke was said to have been hospitalized by his schoolmate. His mate revealed that he engaged in the 41-day fast because of the challenges his family has been facing lately.

The mate also identified as Christian Nwaokpa told reporters that;

“He is from Ebiaji in Ezza North LGA. It is his nature.

As it stands now, men of goodwill and ambassadors are on the way conveying him to the Accident and Emergency Ward in Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.”

Source: www.ghgossip.com