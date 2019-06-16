Written by Isaac Kaledzi

A Nigerian woman in Lagos has allegedly given birth after ten years of pregnancy. Nigerian media reported that the woman, Lola Orebela and her husband Abiodun had been expecting their second child since 2008.

Lola and Abiodun married in July 2007 and welcomed their first child the same year. The woman then revealed that she was pregnant again in 2008, showing pregnancy symptoms.

But shockingly when the coupled visited the hospital, they were told all tests on Lola proved otherwise.

Lola according to local media experienced her stomach protruding and fluctuating over the past decade.

Frustration

Her condition was frustrating for the couple as all medical centres were unable to help them understand what was happening.

Lola told Independent.ng that “I bless God; if not for Him, I would have been dead, it is rare to find his type, and my husband stood by me and refused to leave me even when my sister had prepared another man for me to marry.”

The couple spent a lot of money visiting hospitals and herbalists for solutions but to no avail.

But after 10 years, Mr and Mrs Orebela revealed in church that they resorted to prayers leading to what they called their miracle.

Lola has eventually delivered her child.

She was quoted as saying that “There was a neighbour who was a matron, Mrs Tijani and one Mama Chioma that helped me with the child before I was rushed to a local hospital,”

Lola said “My husband also played a big role. He was with me throughout.”

Giving birth without womb

Earlier this year there was news of another woman in Zambia whose womb had been removed by doctors nine years ago also giving birth to quadruplets.

Unable to give birth, she was mocked by people as is done to women associated with barreness in Africa.

Local media reports that the woman has been barren for 14 years. Zambian Accurate Information reports that “after 14 years..this is what she got..2 boys and 2 girls all healthy ones”.

Doctors are said to be shocked by how “she conceived and successfully gave birth to 4 babies without an operation.”

Source: Africafeeds.com