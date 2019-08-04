He said this on his Facebook page on Friday while sharing photos of himself and a lady wearing the same Ankara fabric.

He wrote, “Please disregard the pictures about my married. Not real.”(sic)

He added that he had merely been at an event last Saturday, where he wore the ‘Aso ebi’.

He said, “I was at a function on Saturday wearing aso ebi.”

It was rumoured that Afeez had got married after the photos surfaced on the internet.

Sources: Punch Newspapers