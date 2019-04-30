BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-There is a tug of war that has turned into a fierce fight between the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) after the commission refused to shed light on the source of the radio communication system.

According to sources privy the matter to this publication, the intelligence outfit wanted to joint work with the commission and have the latitude to know everything.

However, the commission explained that the system is solely for them and can not share any information.

As such the NIS had been trying to get information and see how they can penetrate into the system with any success.

They have even failed to see how they can interrupt the system.

In this case the head of technical at NIS Mr Jackete had to look for outside support and they have invited a former agent now based in the united kingdom Victor Chikhula who arrived last week Sunday and is residing in area forty three at his parents in laws house.

He has been given the assignment to go into the MEC radio communication system so that they can be able to influence the out come of the results.

Victor is also trying to find the source of the equipment so that he can use his source to penetrate into the system.

They have since opened a special projects office in area ten near the dam for such operations. A house was bought four months ago from a certain white man for elections preparation.

Chikhula is being paid millions for this operations and has been given money to buy some technical staff at MEC.

“NIS is struggling to break the MEC communication back bone and this is the only way they can disrupt communication is that they can easily come up with doctored results since they intend to knock down MTL AIRTEL and TNM system. In the last four weeks they have been practicing just that.

“Victor Chikhula was involved in the diverting of official MEC results in the central region to unknown destination in Namiwawa Blantyre Shire Bus lines guest house,” says the source.

Rigging elections claims have been all over including the whole President Peter Mutharika which that public expected him to safeguard the nation ahead of elections.

Airtel Malawi, TNM, MEC and including Vice president Saulos Chilima have disputed possibility of rigging elections.