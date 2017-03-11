Nkhata-bay man arrested for attempting to kill albino woman

Police in Nkhata-bay district in the northern region of Malawi, confirmed the arrest of a 21-year old man Mphatso Phiri, for allegedly attempting to kill an albino woman.

Nkhata-bay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, said the arrest was made on Friday.

According to him, the suspect tried to commit the offence at the house of the victim around 6 pm on Wednesday this past week.

“He went there together with two of his colleagues. who are at large. They wanted to kill her using a knife,” Esau said.

“However, she cried for help and was rescued by her husband who was at the neighbor’s house,” he added.

The suspects managed to escape, but the police arrested Phiri on Friday after the matter was reported to Chintheche police station.

Phiri who comes from Chifya village in the are of Traditional Authority ( TA ) Mankhambira in Nkhatabay, district will appear before the court.

Meanwhile, Esau said the police are still hunting for the remaining suspects.