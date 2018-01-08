NKHATA BAY-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay are keeping in custody a 40 year- old man for allegedly defiling a four-year- old girl.

According to Nkhata Bay Police Public Relations Officer, Cecelia Mfune, the suspect, Daniel Kanyika committed the offence at Kawalazi Tea Estate Company Limited after the victim was alone at home.

Mfune further said Kanyika found the girl alone at her home and took her to a nearby bush where he defiled her.

“Passers-by who heard the victim crying went into the bush where they found the suspect defiling the girl and arrested him. Police visited the scene of the incident and the girl was referred to Nkhata Bay District hospital for examination and results established that she was indeed defiled,” said Mfune.

The suspect is expected to appear before court of law to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to Section 138, sub-section 1 of the Penal Code.

Kanyika hails from Mwenemisuku Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.