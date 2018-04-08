Nkhata Bay Police is keeping in custody two brothers, Yohane and Zacharius Kaunda for allegedly murdering their elder brother.

The suspects, Yohane 26 and Zacharius 22 are alleged to have murdered their elder brother, Christopher Kaunda last Saturday.

Speaking Thursday in an interview, Detective Sergeant Brian Haliwe at Nkhata Bay Police Station, who is handling the case said the 47 year- old Christopher who was a fisherman was last Saturday found dead in Lake Malawi.

“According to Nkhata Bay District Hospital postmortem examination report, the deceased was murdered and thrown into the lake,” he explained.

Haliwe explained Christopher was murdered and his death was plotted not that he drowned in the lake as the suspects wanted the public to believe.

“Christopher was killed and the murderers undressed him and placed the deceased’s clothes along the shores of the lake before throwing the dead body into the lake, so that people should be believe that he drowned as he was swimming,” he said.

Both the suspects and the deceased are of Bwereka Village in the area of Senior Chief Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay District.