LILONGE-(MaraviPost)- The former governing People’s Party (PP) on Saturday appointed Nkhata Bay Central Member of Parliament (MP), Ralph Mhone, as its leader in Parliament.

Mhone replaces Salima South MP Uladi Mussa, who was fired as People’s Party (PP) Acting President and from his position as Vice-President responsible for the Central Region.

Mhone is expected to lead PP in the House, and will be deputised by Mzimba North MP Agness Nyalonje.

The Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in October, fired Mussa from his positions in theParty following recommendations made by the Party’s Discplinary Committee over sentiments he expressed that the Party President Joyce Banda’s term had expired.

PP Publicity Secretary, Noah Chimpeni, maintained that the Party’s’ stand that Mussa was fired from his position in the Party and said the latter is now an ordinary member of the PP.

Chimpeni said they are hopeful Mhone, who is a qualified lawyer, will put the Party’s interest to greater heights.

Mussa however, said he is not worried about the change.

The Salima South Member of Parliament, added that the Party is planning to hold a convention, at which he will contest for the presidency.

PP has experienced a leadership crisis since its leader, Dr. Joyce Banda went into exile after losing 2014 general elections.