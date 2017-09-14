Nkhoma Referral Hospital became one of the recipients of Airtel’s Touching Lives CSR initiative when the facility received a consignment of medical items consisting of medicine and medical equipment valued at MK2 million.

Speaking at the hospital on Tuesday 12th September when the items were officially handed over, Airtel’s Corporate Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa said as a brand that is deep rooted in CSR, Airtel was constantly looking for ways to support the health and education sector with various resources.

“The call from Nkhoma came at the right time as we always seek ways to connect with our communities through various CSR activities like this that improve and promote access to quality public health care in the country.” Chavula-Chirwa explained.

The donated items comprised of digital BP machines, methylated spirit, gauze, cotton wool and latex gloves, as well as medicine like insulin, panadol, and a broad range of antibiotics.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Francis Kachedwa said the donation was going to impact the services at the hospital.

“This donation has addressed the medical shortfalls that we have been facing here at the hospital and will provide patients at Nkhoma and our other 9 health centres of Malembo, Chinthemba, Mvera, Mlanda, Chigodi, Mphunzi, Malingunde, Chiwe and Dzenza with medicine that will address and treat their various ailments.”

Nkhoma hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the central region, having recently clocked 102 years with a bed capacity of 270 and out patient daily treatment rate of up to 300 patients per day.