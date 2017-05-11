DEDZA: Senior Chief Tambala and Traditional Authority (TA) Chauma in Dedza have bemoaned the poor condition of Nkhoma-Mayani Road which they say is very strategic to their areas yet authorities neglect it.

Speaking during an interface meeting that was facilitated by National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) and United Purpose (Up) on Monday, the two chiefs called on government to consider upgrading the earth road to tarmac.

“It is a very important road to our areas since it connects us to Lilongwe where we usually go to do business. In addition, we rely on the same road to travel to Nkhoma Mission Hospital which is closer to us than the Dedza government hospital,” said Senior Chief Tambala.

T/A Chauma said though the two areas are very close to Lilongwe, people are still forced to pay more on transport due to the bad state of the road.

“The situation becomes worse during the rainy season as the roads become impassable due to mud and damaged sections. We end up in destitution since we cannot travel to Lilongwe or Dedza town to access essential services such as health,” he bemoaned.

Chauma also said most roads in the area have been appearing in council budgets for three years yet they remain in bad shape either due to lack of rehabilitation or poor workmanship by contractors.

Road Supervisor for Dedza district council, John Boniface said some of the roads in the two areas have been earmarked for rehabilitation in the 2017/2018 financial year.

“However, the Nkhoma-Mayani road rehabilitation is the responsibility of National Roads Authority (NRA). I would advise the people to write a complaint letter to NRA through the office of the District Commissioner,” Boniface advised.

Figures from the National Statistical Office (NSO) released in 2008 indicate that there are 130,000 people in the area of Senior Chief Tambala and 35,000 in the area of T/A Chauma.