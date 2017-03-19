Nkhotakota man commit suicide after wife left over financial challenges

NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)- A 41-year-old man in the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota committed suicide after his wife left him due to financial challenges the couple were facing.

Nkhotakota Police deputy spokesperson Precious Makuta, identified the deceased as Enock Moyo Mwenelupembe who hanged himself on March 15, this year at around 14:00 hours at Likwembe village in the district.

Makuta told The Maravi Post that the deceased had disagreements with his wife, who later left their matrimonial house for her parents home in Karonga.

The police publicist said Mwenelupembe who was a plumber, won a contract at Illovo Sugar Company that after the business was not making profits, he failed to pay his tenants who later started mocking and pressuring him to abide by their work agreements.

“These situations raised the deceased temper that around10:00 hours left his house leaving also a suicide note. The late Moyo, thereafter left and hanged himself to a tree in a nearby bush.

The police are therefore advising the general public not to resort into suicide for solutions when facing challenges in their lives but rather seek counseling from police victim support unit and church elders.