By Lusayo Singogo

Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate’s Court Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old, Frackson Mulete to seven years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Nkhotakota Police Station Prosecutor, Inspector Griffin Luhanga told the court that Mulete defiled his stepdaughter almost three times during the months of September to December, 2018.

Luhanga said when Mulete realized that the stepdaughter became pregnant for him, he fled his home and went to Mpalowafisi in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwansambo where he was hiding until he was arrested on March 14, 2019.

First Grade Magistrate, Fred Chilowetsa sentenced Mulete to seven years IHL while stating that the courts are concerned with an increase in cases of defilement whereby young girls are being sexually victimized.

The convict hails from Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwansambo in Nkhotakota district.