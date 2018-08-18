Nkhotakota police, DPP SG contradicts on K1.3 million theft allegations.

By Juliet Mlowoka Chirwa- MEC stringer

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party-(DPP) Secretary General Griselda Jeffrey has denied reports that thieves have stolen money and other assorted items from her lodge in Nkhotakota.

Earlier on Friday morning the social media was awash with reports that thieves broke into her Nkhotakota Executive Lodge and stole money amounting to K1.3 million and two dresses worth K35 thousand each.

In a written statement seen by our reporter, Nkhotakota Police deputy publicist Paul Malimwe also confirmed the development saying the incident occurred on Thursday, few hours later after her return from a whistle-stop tour by President Arthur Peter Mutharika from Mzuzu to Lilongwe via lakeshore road.

However, in a separate interview, Jeffrey denied the reports saying they are mere allegation from her political opponents.

She said “those are just political propaganda and lies by those people who are just there to tarnish my image”.