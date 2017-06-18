NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-The Nkhunga police station in the Lake Shore district Nkhotakota, are keeping in custody 20-year old presumed mentally-disturbed Christon Mulauzi, for allegedly hacking a police to death for unknown reason.

Nkhotakota Police Station spokesperson Labani Makalani, identified the deceased as Rojas Kastom.

Makalani disclosed that the deceased met this brutal fate on Saturday, on route to Ngala Trading Centre for duty at National Registration Identity Card center (ID).

The police publicist said the suspect, who resurfaced from an unknown destination with a metal bar. To the surprise of witnesses, for no reason Mulauzi started to attack the officer in the head.

“The late Kastom collapsed after sustaining serious head injuries. Unfortunately, people on the scene just stood by watching as if it was cinema. Later, some of the witnesses took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” the police publicist said.

The police report that the suspect, who is currently in police custody, has no medical record of being mentally disturbed. However, recently witnesses report that Mulauzi developed unruly and violent behavior probably due to smoking Indian hemp. Mulauzi is further reported to have wanted to beat his own mother this past Friday, Makalani said.

The suspect Mulauzi hails Traditional Authority (T.A.) Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district.