The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development regrets to inform the public of the demise of Senior Chief Mkumbira of Nkhatabay district.

Senior Chief whose real name is Victor Phiri died in the afternoon hours of the 24th October, 2018.

In a brief statement made available to The Maravi Post says the late Chief Mkumbira collapsed at his house and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhatabay District Hospital.

The Senior Chief was born on 12th January, 1959 and was installed Senior Chief Mkumbira in 2013 He is survived by 4 children and 3 grandchildren

Burial of Senior Chief Mkumbira will take place on Saturday, 27th October, 2018 at his Mkumbira Headquarters in Nkhatabay.