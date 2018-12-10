A 3 year old boy Chisomo Alex has died after fire gutted the house he was sleeping in.

This occurred on November 08, 2018 at Kanziyeni village in Nkhotakota district.

According to Mr Alex Katanda, 27, the deceased’s father, early that day left home for mwansambo market to sell brooms.

He left the deceased with his 6 year old sister (Malita) at home.

At about noon that day, the elder sister lit fire within the house to prepare food while the deceased was fast asleep in the same house.

She then went to a relation house nearby. While there, suddenly, the heavy wind blew the grass made door which fell on the burning fire and the grass thatched house caught fire.

Unfortunately, the deceased failed to run out of the house and the fierce fire burnt him to death.

The matter was reported to Mwansambo police unit, whereby the scene of crime was visited by the police officers and medical personnel from Mwansambo health centre.

Postmortem established and revealed that, the death was due to burning wounds and suffocation.

Meanwhile police in the district is appealing to the general public to avoid leaving young children unattended inorder to avoid similar cases.

The deceased, Chisomo Alex (3) hailed from Kanziyeni village in the area of traditional authority Mwansambo in Nkhotakota district.