NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the lakeshore district, have arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly gruesomely injuring her husband with hot water after a family dispute.

The woman, identified as Memory Mlenga and the 25-Year old victim, are said to have been embroiled in family disputes for some time until on this fateful day, March 24 when the wife injured her husband.

Nkhotakota Police station spokesperson Kaponda, said the couple on this day, exchanged bitter words that failed to be solved amicably. This resulted into a fight during which the wife rushed into a kitchen swiftly took boiled water which was boiling on a fire and poured on the victim’s body.

Kaponda said the man sustained serious beep burn wounds and in his agony, cried for help. Some members of the community quickly responded.

The police rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital. Thereafter in the day, police arrested Mlenga for unlawfully grievously wounding her husband.

Witnesses who came to help after looking at the wounds and the pains the victim was going through, then started looking for the wife whom they found had run away from the crime scene.

One witness, after noting that the angry people wanted to engage in mob justice on the woman when they found her, rushed to Nkhotakota Kaombe police roadblock and reported the matter.

Both the suspect Mlenga and victim hail from Mtumbula village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mphonde in Nkhotakota district.