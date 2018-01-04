As a way of appreciating the good work President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Getrude Mutharika are doing to uplift development and lives of Malawians in Malawi, Blantyre City South Constituency will name the Nkolokosa-Zion Road The Getrude Mutharika Avenue.

Since 2014, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government led by President Mutharika has been undertaking numerous developments which included upgrading of the Chipembere Highway in Blantyre, construction of Soche Manje Road and rehabilitation of Ndirande Chimseu Road.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City South Constituency, Allan Ngumuya said he thought it wise to name Nkolokosa –Zion Road as such because the road has come to fruition courtesy of the first lady who according to Ngumuya played a very huge role in seeing it constructed.

“It was in 2015 during International Women’s Day of Prayers when the First Lady attended prayers at Chimwankhunda Living Waters Church. I as an MP for the area was in attendance too. So I asked the First Lady to tell the President that people in the area needed the road to be constructed. The First Lady confirmed that she saw how bad it was herself and therefore promised to tell the President about it.

“It took about a month before the official response came and in no time we saw Blantyre City Council and Eastern Construction Company running up and down on the road. In about 6-7 months the construction of the road was complete,” Ngumuya said.

According to Ngumuya, it was in view of this that him and the majority of people in his constituency, particularly the areas surrounding the road want the road to be named after the First Lady.

Ngumuya said before being constructed by the DPP government the road has seen, the then Joyce Banda government refusing to construct it despite the Joyce Banda Foundation being in the same area.

He said the once MP for the area, Moses Kunkuyu also turned down people’s wish to work on the road.

The Blantyre City South MP who is also a celebrated gospel musician also revealed that the DPP government would construct, apart from Njamba Stadium, a dual carriage road from CI to Joy Radio and also a stadium at Zingwangwa Youth Centre.

Approximately 13 bridges have been constructed so far including boreholes which have seen people drinking good water all this under Ngumuya’s tenure through the visionary leadership of President Peter Mutharika.

The Nkolokosa Zion Road will be the first of its kind in the history of Malawi to be named under the name of the First Lady.