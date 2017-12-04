Rehabilitation works at Nkula A Hydro Plant has stalled as employees are boycotting their work due to poor salary and allowances.

The development comes amid the power problem rocked the country.

Maravi Post has established that Mota Engil is the company that is carrying the works at the plant with funding from the Millennium Challenge Account Compact Programme.

Confirming the development, Mota Engil spokesperson Thomas Chafunya, said the workers are demanding an increase in salaries, housing allowance and lunch upkeep.

However, discussion between the company and workers are in progress.

“The strike started on Wednesday but everything will be fine soon as discussions are underway,” he said.

In his remarks, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) spokesperson, Moses Gwaza said Malawians should not be panic with the development as it will affect not the current power output especially because plant operations at the premises were stopped already due to the rehabilitation works.

The objective of the rehabilitation project is to modernize, rehabilitate and upgrade the existing hydro-power plant from the current 24 Megawatts (MW) to 36MW, adding an additional 12MW to the grid.

If finalized the project is expected to ease the electricity supply crisis which has crippled Malawi’s economy and affected many households.

Rehabilitation works at Nkula started in April this year and are expected to end by July 2018.