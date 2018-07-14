Football Association of Malawi (FAM) offices in Chiwembe, Blantyre where the sponsors Castel Malawi Limited announced sponsorship has been maintained at K40 million as Malawi celebrates 50 years of Carlsberg brand.

Castel Malawi Limited managing director Gilles Leclerc said it has been 18 years that Carlsberg Cup has been in existence and it is part of the brand’s heritage in Malawi.

“It is one way of celebrating our football association over the years. As a company we would like to reaffirm our commitment to sponsoring the tournament,” Leclerc said.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu commended Castel Malawi Limited for the continued sponsorship of the prestigious trophy in the land.

“I am humbled and over the moon that Castel Malawi is here again to announce continued sponsorship of Carlsberg Cup for the seventh year since 2012.

“The contribution that Carlsberg Cup has made to the development of football over the years cannot be overemphasised.

“Carlsberg Cup offers the platform for the teams playing in the regional leagues to play with Super League teams, therefore, unearthing huge talent that ordinarily could not be identified,” he said.

In his speech, the FAM president sounded a stern warning to participating teams that the football governing body would not tolerate violence and hooliganism.

“Ours is a promise that we will do everything possible to safeguard this sponsorship. This is the reason why I want to strongly warn, urge and emphasize to the participating teams to uphold and observe fair play and the rules of the game without any compromise,” he said.

Regional league teams will battle it out to qualify for the national level to join 16 Super League teams in round of 32.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers were the first to win the cup when it was launched.

Nyasa Big Bullets are defending champions.