Form four students who are sitting for the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination, will continue writing their exams on Monday, despite the day being declared a public holiday in Malawi.

Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development announced on Thursday that there will be a public holiday observance of Eid-al-Fitr on Monday.

The declaration comes after the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) had already scheduled the 2017 examination timetable.

Students, including teachers who are taking, supervising or invigilating the exams expected MANEB would change the examination timetable due to the Eid holiday.

However, MANEB, through its official Facebook page, announced that students will write exams on Monday, despite the declared public holiday.

“Take note that the 2017 Exam will proceed as time-tabled despite being a public holiday,” reads the MANEB FB board.

The announcement has angered some Muslim students, who are sitting for the exams.

The Muslim Association of Malawi leaders, are yet to issue their comment on the matter.

Eid-al-Fitr is the day the Muslim community across the world celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is the eighth month in Islamic calendar.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims are fasting and break the fasting during the Eid-al-Fitr, a day that is marked by festivities.