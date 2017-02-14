Justice Charles Mkandawire of the Lilongwe High Court on Monday dismissed a case in which some suspended Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district chairpersons demand for an early convention.

According to Justice Mkandawire, the suspended MCP district’s chairpersons failed to bring evidence to the court to show that the district committees met and resolved to petition for the emergency convention.

The Lilongwe High Court judge also questioned the MCP district’s chairpersons for failing to bring the minutes of the said meetings as their evidence.

“It is difficult for the court to make an order for the emergency convention without minutes of the said meetings,” said Mkandawire.

However, the District’s chairpersons argued that they had no money to come up with minutes.Mkandawire said the court believed that the applicants have enough money.

“Your first meeting was held in Salima according to your explanation, a thing which shows that you had money, therefore, it will be difficult for this court to acknowledge that you had no minutes to furnish the court due to financial constraints,” argued Mkandawire.

He also wondered why the applicants attended court proceedings by travelling from all corners of the country and still wanted the court to believe that they had no money to buy papers to write minutes and engage a lawyer to represent them in the court.

In his reaction to the development, MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is now happy that calm has been restored.

The disgruntled district’s chairpersons however failed to issue a comment, especially if whether they will appeal the case or not.