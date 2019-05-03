LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The U.S. Embassy in Malawi on Thursday insisted that no Malawian entry into US without VISAs.

The Office has described as false reports circulating on social media that Malawian citizens will no longer require visas for temporary travel to the United States.

Malawians will still require a visa to travel to the US.

Some have been circulating a tweet purportedly from US president Donald Trump. However, it has been discovered that the said tweet is fake. Trump’s official Twitter handle has a Twitter verified blue badge.

Writing on its official facebook page, the Embassy has rejected the said reports saying its untrue.

“The U.S. Embassy has seen false reports that Malawian citizens will no longer require visas for temporary travel to the United States. These reports are untrue. While we welcome visitors to the United States, Malawian citizens travelling to the United States must apply for and receive a visa prior to travel.

“We caution the Malawian public to be wary of potential scams and misinformation about U.S. visas, and to visit the U.S. Embassy website’s visa page, at https://mw.usembassy.gov/visas/ for accurate and up to date information about U.S. visa policy,” read the statement in part.