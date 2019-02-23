By Victoria Milanzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Umodzi Party president Professor John Chisi has asked government Minister Nicholas Dausi to resign over insensitive remarks which he made.

The Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi told journalists that the continuous abduction and killings of persons with albinism are not rampant enough for people to worry about.

He said Malawians should exercise patience on the matter, saying that killings are not extreme enough for government to act on the matter.

Dausi said holding vigil at Kamuzu Palace in the capital, Lilongwe, will just be blowing up the issue.

Commenting on the matter Chisi said any person who makes such remarks is insensitive and should resign.

“God is showing us what kind of leaders we have by the speeches they make,their thinking capacity and their ability to deal with problems faced in the country,” said Chisi.

He added that leadership positions require vision and as government they are supposed to have the people’s confidence.

“I urge the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to be careful. They must not stick to people who are ruining them. They will loose the elections because they are insensitive. If we are to vote for such people then we have to question our selves,” he said.

UP president gave the example when George Chaponda lost people’s confidence so the president reshuffled him. He advised that is the way to go.

He said it is time Malawians decide where the country is going and on 21 May they must vote Umodzi Party into government for them to realise development.

Commenting on the issue that a suspect who was arrested on abductions of albino, Luke Buleya died in police custody, Chisi said the issue is sad.

” The police cell should be a safer place. The whole idea to arrest a person is to make sure that the person is safe. Something is wrong in the country there is still time we Malawians need to think where we want to go,” said Chisi.

He added that this is the same tree of Kamuzu Banda as he was ruthless and these tendencies are coming from that same syndrome of violence.