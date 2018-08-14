By Alick Junior Sichali

Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it has no new leads in the case of the missing boy with albinism, Joseph Kachingwe who went missing in Phalombe.

Spokesperson of MPS, James Kadadzera, said this in an interview with Maravi Post, saying the Police are yet to find out the whereabouts of the 12 year old boy.

According to Kadadzera so far they have arrested 8 people who are suspected to have been involved in the boy’s disappearance.

Kadadzera further said among the suspects are the boy’s mother and his step father.

“We are still searching for the boy who went missing in Phalombe, so far we have 8 people in our custody who we suspect that they took part in the disappearance of the 12 year old boy,” Kadadzera said.

The National Police Spokesperson further said that the Police have put in place strategies of making sure that persons with albinism are protected from the abductors.

He assured the general public that they are doing all they can to find the whereabouts of the young albino boy.

“We are working with the people in the community where the boy was living and I can assure the general public that we have employed all measure so that we found the whereabouts of Joseph Kachingwe who went missing in Phalombe,” He added.

Police reports indicates that Joseph Kachingwe went missing on 6 July in Phalombe district where he went out with his friends to celebrate that Malawi has marked 54 years of independence.