By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah on Monday told the nation that no one has already voted for Tuesday’s May 21 tripartite elections.

Dr Ansah says everyone including Malawi Defence Soldiers (MDF) and commission officials will vote on Tuesday.

The commission assurance comes amid speculation among opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) camp that Military votes have already favoured its President Lazarus Chakwera.

Dr. Ansah was addressing the news conference in Blantyre in its readiness for May 21 polls.

About 6.8 million Malawians are expected to vote that elections results will be announced after eight days.