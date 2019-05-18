MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party vice president and presidential runningmate in the forthcoming general elections, Dr Michael Usi has assured Malawians of peaceful coexistence among people of different political parties from 21st May once UTM takes over leadership.

Usi made the assurance on Wednesday, on an imbizo in Mulanje and phalombe where he held a number of stops as the party is winding up campaign in the region.

Usi said other than belonging to varying political parties, “We are all Malawians created by God therefore government has to take care of everyone just like the way we pay taxes.

“If you choose which group of people to serve as government, who is going to serve the left out groups? Are they not Malawians and God’s children too”, wondered Usi.

He also said UTM government will not entertain violent youth terrorizing innocent Malawians in the name of the party.

“You are seeing the last of political hooliganism in this country, everyone disturbing peace in the country in the name of UTM will be dealt with accordingly because in UTM we don’t not entertain lawlessness” assured Usi.

Dr Usi was accompanied by Patricia Chiwanda, UTM shadow Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Pasani constituency and Victoria Mitondo a UTM official.

Malawi goes to polls in the next three four days on May 21 whose main contenders including President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Dr. Saulos Chilima of UTM Party, Dr Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).