Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The cultural festival that is held in the country every year by the Ngoni people known as Umthetho returns this year with a warning to patrons that no political dressing will be allowed at the event.

One of the organisers of the festival who is also the General Secretary for the grouping, Moses Mkandawire said no one should mistake the occasion for a political one. “No one is encouraged to come to the event in a political attire because this is not a political event where people come in political regalia to show off their affiliation to different political parties, ” said Mkandawire.

A social commentator, Emily Mkamanga, concurred with Mkandawire.

She said: “it is high time people began to see the differences between a cultural event and a political meeting. People have to pride on their culture and know that not everyone enjoys politics but we all want to be known by our cultures in terms of dressing and other practices. ”

Umthetho is a cultural event that is held annually from 8 to 10 August by the Ngoni Ethnic people in the country to celebrate their culture. The event takes place at the foot of Hora Mountain in Mzimba.