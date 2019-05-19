By Grace Dzuwa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Government through the Chief Secretary says there will be no public holiday on polling day, May 21 but registered voters will be allowed to participate.

Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara through a statement made available to The Maravi Post therefore urged all registered voters to exercise their voting rights during this year’s tripartite elections on 21 st may 2019.

Muhara observed that pooling day is not gazetted as a public holiday in Malawi .As such, 21 st may 2019 will not be a public holiday.

“However, Heads of government ministries , department and Agencies are hereby requested to put in place proper arrangements for employees to go and cast their votes while ensuring that there is no disruption to public service delivery especially delivery or essential services .

“Finally , Government further appeals to all employers , throughout the country to allow their employees to cast their votes at their respective polling stations,” says Muhara.